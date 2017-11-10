Oklahoma becomes third program to sign with Jordan Brand in football, basketball

After debuting with Michigan and extending to North Carolina, Jordan Brand is continuing its expansion into college football as the apparel provider for Oklahoma.

The partnership will include football, men's and women's basketball, with the iconic Jordan logo showing up on uniforms beginning next season (2018-19 year).

Blake Griffin, a part of Jordan Brand's team in the NBA, was on campus on Thursday to assist with the announcement. Like North Carolina, Jordan Brand was able to obtain the exclusive apparel rights to football basketball thanks to Oklahoma's existing partnership with Nike. Michigan, the third FBS program to wear the Jumpman on the gridiron, moved from Adidas in 2016.