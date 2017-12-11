Oklahoma, Clemson and Big Ten well-represented on AP All-America teams

After a weekend of awards in college football, the AP All-America team was announced on Monday with new Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma leading the way on the first team. Oklahoma led all schools with three first team selections, while the Big Ten had was the most well-represented conference on the first team (7), and Clemson had the most players selected to all three teams (6).

FIRST TEAM

QB: Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma)

RB: Bryce Love (Stanford), Rashaad Penny (San Diego State)

OT: Orlando Brown (Oklahoma), Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame)

OG: Quenton Nelson (Notre Dame), Braden Smith (Auburn)

C: Billy Price (Ohio State)

TE: Mark Andrews (Oklahoma)

WR: James Washington (Oklahoma State), Anthony Miller (Memphis)

AP: Saquon Barkley (Penn State)

K: Matt Gay (Utah)

DE: Bradly Chubb (NC State), Clelin Ferrell (Clemson)

DT: Hercules Mata'afa (Washington State), Maurice Hurst (Michigan)

LB: Roquan Smith (Georgia), Josey Jewell (Iowa), T.J. Edwards (Wisconsin)

CB: Josh Jackson (Iowa), Denzel Ward (Ohio State)

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), DeShon Elliott (Texas)

P: Michael Dickson (Texas)

SECOND TEAM

QB: Lamar Jackson (Louisville)

RB: Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin), Kerryon Johnson (Auburn)

OT: Mich Hyatt (Clemson), Isaiah Wynn (Georgia)

OG: Cody O'Connell (Washington State), Will Hernandez (UTEP)

C: Bradley Bozeman (Alabama)

TE: Troy Fumagalli (Wisconsin)

WR: David Sills V (West Virginia), Michael Gallup (Colorado State)

AP: Dante Pettis (Washington)

K: Daniel Carlson (Auburn)

DE: Sutton Smith (Northern Illinois), Nick Bosa (Ohio State)

DT: Ed Oliver (Houston), Christian Wilkins (Clemson)

LB: Malik Jefferson (Texas), Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (Oklahoma), Dorian O'Daniel (Clemson)

CB: Jalen Davis (Utah State), Carlton Davis (Auburn)

S: Derwin James (Florida State), Justin Reid (Stanford)

P: Johnny Townsend (Florida)



THIRD TEAM

QB: Mason Rudolph (Oklahoma State)

RB: Ronald Jones II (USC), Devin Singletary (FAU)

OT: David Edwards (Wisconsin), Jonah Williams (Alabama)

OG: Beau Benzschawel (Wisconsin), Tyrone Crowder (Clemson)

C: Frank Ragnow (Arkansas)

TE: Jaylen Samuels (NC State)

WR: Steve Ishmael (Syracuse), A.J. Brown (Ole Miss)

AP: D.J. Reed (Kansas State)

K: Eddy Piniero (Florida)

DE: Austin Bryant (Clemson), Mat Boesen (TCU)

DT: Vita Vea (Washington), Harrison Phillips (Stanford)

LB: Micah Kiser (Virginia), Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech), Devin Bush (Michigan)

CB: Andraez Williams (LSU), Jack Jones (USC)

S: Armani Watts (Texas A&M), Quin Blanding (Virginia)

P: Mitch Wisnowsky (Utah)

All-America breakdowns, via the AP.

First-team All-Americans by conference:

Big Ten — 7

Big 12 — 6

Pac-12 — 3

SEC — 3

ACC — 2

Independent — 2

American — 1

Mountain West — 1



All-Americans, all three teams, by conference:

SEC — 15

ACC — 14

Big Ten — 13

Big 12 — 12

Pac-12 — 11

Mountain West — 3

American — 2

C-USA — 2

Independent — 2

MAC — 1

