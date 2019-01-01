Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley agrees to contract extension with pay increase

Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma have agreed to a new contract extension to lock up his future with the Sooners. The school made the announcement on Tuesday but did not include information regarding changes in salary or the length of the contract, only that the deal involves more years on the deal and a salary increase.

"We felt it important to extend and amend Lincoln's contract at this time as we want him at the University of Oklahoma for a long time," said Oklahoma president James Gallogly. "He is a great coach and role model for our student-athletes. His record of success speaks for itself. Lincoln is also the right representative for our university in such a high-profile position. I am proud to work with him and anxious to support him as he takes our program into the future."

The news was shared with a large graphic announcing that Riley was "STAYING HOME," which is both a celebration of his commitment to Oklahoma and somewhat of an admission of the interest he's received from around the football world. Riley is widely regarded as one of the brightest offensive minds in all of football, and with nearly a quarter of NFL franchises currently in the market for a new head coach it was important to announce this extension to quiet the rumors.

Now Riley can get back to recruiting, both rounding out the 2019 recruiting class before February and working on the Sooners' 2020 class, with his future at the school no longer in doubt.

"My family and I are very appreciative of the support the University of Oklahoma has shown," Riley said. "We're thankful for the relationships we have with President Gallogly, Joe Castiglione, the OU Board of Regents and the entire Norman community. This has been a great home for us. We've had a great start and we're excited for many more great years in the future."

Riley's accomplishments in his first two years as head coach are unmatched in the modern era. He's got a 24-4 record, a 16-2 mark in the Big 12, two Big 12 titles (both outright in the era of the Big 12 title game), two College Football Playoff appearances and has coached two Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks. The last coach to win more games in his first two years as a head coach was Penn's George Woodruff in 1892-93.

All week leading up to the Orange Bowl, Riley addressed NFL interest head on. He wouldn't rule out ever going to the NFL, noting that he had no idea what the future might look like 10 years (or more) down the road. But right now he's got one of the best jobs in all of football leading the Oklahoma Sooners, and with everything rolling in the direction of more Big 12 titles and more College Football Playoff appearances there's no reason to make a move now.