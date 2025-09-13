Oklahoma defensive lineman R Mason Thomas was ejected from Saturday's Week 3 game at Temple for a targeting penalty and will be suspended for the first half of the key Week 4 showdown with Auburn as a result of the foul. His absence for the remainder of this week's contest is likely not a setback -- the Sooners held a 28-3 lead when he exited -- but Oklahoma will be without an All-SEC standout when it opens conference play in what should be a top 25 clash with Tigers QB (and former OU signal-caller) Jackson Arnold returning to Norman.

Officials determined upon review that Thomas' hit on Temple quarterback Evan Simon in the third quarter rose to the level of targeting after initially throwing the flag for roughing the passer.

It took until his junior year for him to fully break out, but Thomas emerged last season as one of the top edge rushers in the SEC. The former four-star recruit shattered his career records in every category and finished the year with 23 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. Only four players in the conference recorded more sacks than Thomas on the season.

Thomas posted one of his best performances of the 2024 season in Oklahoma's 27-21 win over Auburn. He set a season high in tackles with four and logged two sacks for the second time in the campaign. It was one of four games on the year Thomas recorded multiple tackles for loss.

The Sooners already boast a victory vs. a ranked team after they defeated then-No. 15 Michigan last week, and while the Tigers have yet to play a top-25 foe, they did beat their lone Power Four opponent in a season-opening win over Baylor.