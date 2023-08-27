The 2023 college football season is just getting underway, but Oklahoma made a big splash on the recruiting trail for the 2024 season. Five-star defensive lineman David Stone committed to the Sooners Saturday over finalists Miami and Michigan State. Stone revealed his decision at halftime of IMG Academy's nationally televised game against Pennsylvania's St. Joseph's Prep.

Stone is the highest-ranked defensive lineman to commit to the Sooners in the Top247 era and the first five star to join their 2024 recruiting class. With Stone in the fold, Oklahoma's class jumps five spots to No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

The 6-foot-4 and 270-pound Stone ranks as the No. 10 prospect nationally and No. 3 defensive lineman. He was named a 2022 MaxPreps Junior All-American while starring for national powerhouse IMG Academy, though he actually played at Del City High School in Oklahoma before transferring ahead of his junior season. He took official visits to Florida, Miami, Oklahoma and Michigan State in June. S

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins lauded Stone's defensive versatility in his scouting report:

"The type of interior lineman that offers plenty of value as a pass rusher as he quickly shoots into the backfield and gets to work," Ivins wrote. "Ability to cross opposing linemen and collapse pockets is without a doubt promising, but shouldn't exactly be viewed as some one-trick pony as he also understands how to shed blocks and eat up gaps. Changes directions better than most of his peers, which isn't surprising given his streamlined build."

Oklahoma continues to load up in trenches

While Stone is Oklahoma's first five-star interior defensive lineman in a long time, he is the second-straight top-10 addition for Brent Venables and staff along the defensive line of scrimmage. Oklahoma signed five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore in 2023.

Adebawore ranked outside the top 100 when he committed to the Sooners in July 2022. Thanks to a strong senior season and impressive performances on the camp circuit, he climbed all the way to finish as the No. 9 prospect nationally and No. 2 edge rusher in his class.

Venables also beefed up Oklahoma's defensive line via the transfer portal, bringing in a trio of four-star prospects in Oklahoma State's Trace Ford, Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Davon Sears (Texas State). That should help an Oklahoma team that ranked next to last in rush defense among Big 12 schools last season.