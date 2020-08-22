Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

Kelvin Gilliam, a four-star 2021 defensive end out of Highland Springs, Virginia, announced his intent to play for coach Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners live Saturday night on CBS Sports HQ. He verbally committed to Oklahoma, which edged Penn State and South Carolina for his services.

At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Gilliam is considered the No. 3 player in Virginia, the No. 7 weakside defensive end and the No. 104 overall prospect in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Brain Dohn, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, compared Gilliam to current Miami Dolphins star Davon Godchaux. Dohn's scouting report on Gilliam indicates that he has the potential to put on enough weight to play a versatile role at the next level:

Frame to play defensive end or inside in college. Carries 250 pounds easily. Long, athletic and quick. Can use speed off edge or bull rush. Good with hands. Able to press off block and re-direct down line of scrimmage. Has burst at snap. Possesses closing speed. Can manipulate body to squeeze through line of scrimmage. Ability to chase play down on back side. Patient and plays assignments well. Smart player with high motor. Has to continue to add upper body strength. Work on technique for varied move sets and combinations needed. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Day 3 NFL draft potential.

Gilliam finished his 2019 season at Highland Springs as a second-team all-area selection, helping his team to an 11-1 record and a Class 5 second-round playoff appearance. He is the eighth member of Oklahoma's 2021 class rated as a four-star prospect or better.