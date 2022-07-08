Brent Venables and Oklahoma picked up a big recruiting win on Friday with the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Cayden Green. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman from Lee's Summit, Missouri, made the announcement live on CBS Sports HQ, choosing the Sooners over LSU, Missouri and Nebraska.

Green is the No. 105 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the Top247 rankings, and he ranks as the No. 2 prospect from the state of Missouri in the 2023 class.

While there is still room for growth and improvement in his game, Green "possesses the tools and traits to be able to play either tackle spot once he gets to college," per 247Sports national recruiting analyst Chris Singletary. Green also has positional versatility that could allow him to kick inside to guard, making him an extremely valuable addition to any offensive line room:

Broad upper body with frame that can add definition and strength. Lower body has good bulk with little bad weight. Approaching 6-foot-5 with big hands and wingspan that put him in similar company as other elite offensive linemen.Good body control and quickness along with solid flexibility in knees and ankles. Light on his feet and able to change direction for a big man.Good power and punch to get initial movement on the defender to create push in the run game. Does a nice job of engaging his opponent and staying on the block as well as keeping his balance.

This marks the second four-star commit Brent Venables and the Sooners staff have landed this week, with Green joining four-star wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway. That commitment helped move Oklahoma up to No. 25 in the 247Sports team rankings and Green's addition will certainly improve that standing even more as he is currently the third highest-rated prospect in the class.