Davon Mitchell, a top-20 prospect in the class of 2025, committed to Oklahoma on Saturday on his Instagram Live while also announcing that he will reclassify and join the Sooners in 2024. Mitchell, a product of Los Alamitos, California, chose Oklahoma over finalists Alabama and Miami.

"It was really hard," Mitchell told 247Sports' Greg Biggins. "On Friday, I had it down to Miami and Oklahoma and really liked both schools a lot for a lot of the same reasons. I wanted to find a school where they throw the ball to the tight end, where I had a good connection with the coaching staff and where I felt comfortable with the players and the campus and in the end, I just felt like OU was the best option for me."

Mitchell told Biggins that he visited Oklahoma's campus more than anywhere else, though he did take unofficial visits to Miami in April and June. The Sooners were also one of the first Power Five programs to offer Mitchell a scholarship back in June 2022.

"Oklahoma has been there from the beginning with me," Mitchell said. "I really like the staff a lot and I have really strong connection with the coaches, especially coach Venables. They started recruiting me when I was just a freshman and when coach Venables came in, they immediately reached out to me. That always meant a lot to me and I'm excited to be a Sooner."

Mitchell ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 2 tight end in the 2025 class, putting him in five-star range. Now that he plans to enroll a year earlier, though, his ranking will be adjusted to fit into the 2024 crop of prospects.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Mitchell is the 12th prospect to join Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class. If his ranking holds, he will be the second top-100 prospect to pledge to the Sooners thus far.