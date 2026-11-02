Oklahoma is expected to elevate Jason Witten to offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to Sooners Illustrated. Witten joined the staff as tight ends coach in 2026.

A future Hall of Fame tight end with the Dallas Cowboys, Witten moved to coaching after his final NFL season in 2020. He spent five years as head coach and offensive playcaller at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas. During his tenure, the program won its first two state championships in program history.

Over a two-year stretch from 2023-24, Witten's Liberty Christian squad went a combined 26-1 and averaged 50.9 points per game. Quarterback Quinn Murphy, now at Baylor, threw for 3,152 yards, 40 touchdowns and five interceptions under Witten's tutelage.

That said, Liberty Christian plays in TAPPS, the less-heralded private school version of Texas high school football. In Witten's final season, the Warriors went 1-2 against public school competition.

Needless to say, the jump from private high school playcaller to the SEC is a significant one. According to reports, offensive analyst Kevin Wilson -- a former Sooners coordinator -- will play a supporting role. Oklahoma has three matchups remaining against AP Top 25 competition.

Witten was a four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowler for the Dallas Cowboys as a tight end. He was named to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. After his playing career, Witten received overtures to take on staff roles in the NFL and college football before opting to coach his son in high school.

Witten's son, Cooper, is a five-star linebacker in the Class of 2027. He plays at Liberty Christian and is committed to Oklahoma.