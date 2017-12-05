Oklahoma leading rusher Rodney Anderson hit with protective order

A protective order has been issued against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County (Oklahoma) District Court. A hearing for the emergency protective order, filed by a woman on Monday, will take place on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m, per a court record. There are no additional details for the filing

"We're aware and are gathering more information," OU football spokesman Michael Houck told the Oklahoman. A police spokesperson confirmed to the paper that there was a pending case involving Anderson but offered no additional details.

Anderson is the leading running back for the Sooners this season with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a redshirt sophomore, having missed most of the last two seasons with injuries.

No. 2 Oklahoma will play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1.