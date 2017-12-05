Oklahoma leading rusher Rodney Anderson hit with protective order

A hearing is set for Dec. 18 for the redshirt sophomore running back

A protective order has been issued against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County (Oklahoma) District Court. A hearing for the emergency protective order, filed by a woman on Monday, will take place on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m, per a court record. There are no additional details for the filing 

"We're aware and are gathering more information," OU football spokesman Michael Houck told the Oklahoman. A police spokesperson confirmed to the paper that there was a pending case involving Anderson but offered no additional details. 

Anderson is the leading running back for the Sooners this season with 960 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is a redshirt sophomore, having missed most of the last two seasons with injuries. 

No. 2 Oklahoma will play No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1.

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

