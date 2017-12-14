Oklahoma leading rusher Rodney Anderson will not be charged after rape investigation

No charges will be filed against Oklahoma running back and leading rusher Rodney Anderson, who was accused of rape, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said on Thursday. A protective order had been issued against Anderson earlier this month stemming from a Nov. 16 incident at a Cleveland County, Oklahoma, bar -- two days before the Sooners played at Kansas.

"I want to take this opportunity to announce that [it's] my decision to not pursue any charges against Rodney Anderson resulting from allegations made by Courtney Thornton," Mashburn said. "Norman Police have thoroughly investigated this accusation and the detectives have presented their findings to my office. As is common practice in these types of cases, they presented their investigation to a team of my best prosecutors."

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound sophomore from Katy, Texas, passed a polygraph test last week.

"This week we have worked to demonstrate Mr. Anderson's innocence," said his attorney, Derek Chance, in a statement last week (via 247Sports). "That work included a polygraph examination of Mr. Anderson. The examination was conducted Tuesday afternoon by retired FBI polygraph examiner Bill Brown. As expected, the results showed Mr. Anderson is honest and truthful in his denial of the allegations. As our work continues toward a final resolution, Mr. Anderson is incredibly thankful for the generous and overwhelming outpouring of support he has received from friends and family."

Anderson emerged as a star for the College Football Playoff-bound Sooners this year, leading the team with 960 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He has five, 100-yard rushing games in 2017, including 111 against Oklahoma State and 151 against TCU in early November. He also showed flashes as a receiver out of the backfield at times in 2017, most notably against the Horned Frogs when he caught five passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 2 Oklahoma plays No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl in a College Football Playoff national semifinal on Jan. 1, 2018.