Oklahoma loses its top returning WR Nick Basquine for the season

Oklahoma wide receiver Nick Basquine will miss the entire 2017 season after suffering an Achilles Tendon injury during practice on Saturday. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Basquine's injury following practice and said it was a non-contact injury.

The loss of Basquine could be a difficult one for the Sooners to handle. Following the losses of Dede Westbrook, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine from last year's offense, Basquine was the team's leading returner among its receivers (tight end Mark Andrews caught 31 passes for 489 yards and seven touchdowns) with 20 receptions for 265 yards and two scores.

Basquine had been expected to compete for a starting job, or at the very least be a regular member of the team's rotation at receiver during the 2017 season.

Basquine is the second member of the Sooners offense to be lost for the season since the start of fall camp. Earlier this week, backup offensive lineman Alex Dalton suffered a knee injury that will cause him to miss the 2017 season as well.