No. 8 Oklahoma hosts LSU in its season finale with a chance to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners stunned Alabama two weeks ago to move into the top 10, and should maintain their spot as long as they take care of business against a flailing LSU squad.

The Tigers fired coach Brian Kelly midseason and have since been inconsistent. LSU barely eked out wins against Arkansas (23-22) and Western Kentucky (13-10), but the defense has been lockdown across the season. In the win against Western Kentucky, the Tigers held the Hilltoppers to 152 total yards and 2.3 yards per play.

Last season, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-17 win against the Sooners. However, Nussmeier is questionable for the matchup as the Sooners push for their 10th win.

Oklahoma vs. LSU: Need to know

Finding a way: Oklahoma's offense has remained an inconsistent unit despite the addition of quarterback John Mateer, but the Sooners' defense and special teams have been on a ridiculous run. Against Tennessee, kicker Tate Sandell hit three 50+ yard field goals to join a defensive touchdown. In an upset against Alabama, three Oklahoma drives started in Tide territory, along with another defensive score. Even against Missouri, Peyton Bowen blocked a field goal to hold the score. The Sooners are Iowa-ish in the way they control games without offense.

Star secondary: LSU has limped out to a 7-4 season, but their highly-rated additions in the secondary have proven vital. Cornerback Mansoor Delane rates among the best in the sport, while safeties A.J. Haulcy and Tamacrus Cooley have led a stacked unit. The Tigers lead the SEC with a 109.7 opposing passer rating and have allowed only eight touchdowns to 14 interceptions. Mateer has mostly avoided mistakes, but the Tigers are by far the best pass defense the Sooners have played this year.

Sategna's emergence: Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has quietly come on as one of the most important players on the roster. The junior is sixth in the SEC with 56 receptions, including at least four catches in every single FBS game. Last week against Missouri, Sategna broke off an 87-yard touchdown that proved to define the game. LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane is one of the best in the sport; the battle between him and Sategna will set the tone.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. LSU live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oklahoma vs. LSU prediction, picks

Both Oklahoma and LSU expected more out of their quarterback situations, but instead, expect an ugly defensive battle in Norman. Both teams will struggle to run the ball and the game could hinge on which team makes fewer mistakes on offense and special teams. That kind of game favors Oklahoma to win, but 10 is far too many points in a game that might not feature multiple touchdowns. Pick: LSU +10



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OU -10 LSU LSU Oklahoma LSU LSU LSU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma LSU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma

