Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn't buying the narrative that Michigan is overrated this season, entering Saturday's Week 2 non-conference showdown on the road. The previously 16th-ranked Wolverines made history after falling out of the AP Top 25 despite winning their opener, 13-12, over Western Michigan on a controversial Hail Mary.

With questions surrounding Bryce Underwood's future as Michigan's starting quarterback following a forgettable outing, the Wolverines limp into their matchup with the Sooners primed to turn the tables on Kyle Whittingham's lackluster debut.

The Sooners are coming off a shutout win over UTEP in their first game, a dominant showing defensively by a veteran-laden group. These two programs played early last season in Norman, with Oklahoma winning 24-13, a result the Sooners used as a momentum boost entering SEC play.

Oklahoma got to the College Football Playoff with a quality victory in its back pocket, while the Wolverines finished just outside the top-12 in Sherrone Moore's final season.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Light work for John Mateer in opener: The Sooners' veteran quarterback threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 completions last week, playing three quarters during Oklahoma's 51-0 romp. After putting on size this offseason and fully recovering from last fall's injury-riddled campaign, Mateer looked the part as the facilitator of a unit that could be one of the SEC's most explosive in 2026.

Whittingham's respect level is high for Sooners: Michigan's coach said "we've got our work cut out for us" this week, previewing Oklahoma after watching film of the Sooners' debut. Whittingham said Venables and the Sooners' coaching staff linked up in Salt Lake City a few years ago, while he was still leading Utah, and exchanged ideas and defensive tactics. Oklahoma has been rolling defensively since, according to Whittingham, who admires the work Venables has done in the SEC from afar.

Questions surrounding Michigan's offense: Whittingham stopped short this week of giving Underwood his starting quarterback title the rest of the season and mentioned the need for more poise and accuracy from the Wolverines' leader on offense. Underwood was shaky against Western Michigan, struggled to keep his unit on schedule and tossed a fourth-quarter interception on a bad read. The spotlight will be on the former five-star this weekend in what amounts to one of Michigan's toughest contests of the campaign.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Michigan vs. Oklahoma prediction, pick

If we're going on Week 1 results with a limited sample size, Oklahoma could roll in this one. But that adage that teams improve the most from opening weekend to their second game carries weight in this instance, especially after the Wolverines were nearly embarrassed at home as a multi-touchdown favorite against a MAC opponent. Brent Venables is licking his chops defensively in hopes of getting after Bryce Underwood. First, the Sooners will have to shut down Michigan's rushing attack and make the Wolverines one-dimensional. This is a strange spread given how both teams looked their first time out, but it's too juicy under a touchdown to pass on taking the Sooners to cover. Pick: Oklahoma -5.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer OU -5.5 Michigan Oklahoma Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma

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