One of two ranked matchups in college football Week 13 is an SEC showdown on Saturday between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 23 Missouri. The OU Sooners (8-2, 4-2 SEC) are coming off an upset of then-fourth ranked Alabama, 23-21, giving Oklahoma back-to-back road wins over ranked teams after defeating Tennessee in Week 10. The Mizzou Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) ended a two-game losing streak with a 49-27 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, which thrust Missouri back into the AP Top 25. Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula (ankle) is listed as questionable on the availability report after last playing on Oct. 25.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. This is the second SEC matchup of these former Big 12 rivals, with Mizzou winning the first, 30-23, last season. The Sooners are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Missouri odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Missouri vs. Oklahoma picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. Oklahoma. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Missouri:

Each of the last six meetings between these teams has eclipsed not only 42.5 points, but also 52.5 points. Last year's matchup saw 53 combined points scored, and both squads have emphatically upgraded their offenses.

OU added QB John Mateer, who was the Heisman favorite due to his dual-threat abilities before a hand injury sidelined him. Meanwhile, Mizzou added RB Ahmad Hardy, who leads the nation in rushing yards and ranks fourth, nationally, in touchdowns.

