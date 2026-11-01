Oklahoma coach Brent Venables faces tough decisions at season's end about how to manage his offense, particularly the need for an identity under coordinator Ben Arbuckle, whose unit continues to hamper the Sooners' progress this fall.

Saturday's boo-filled 42-25 loss to South Carolina was another data point in a campaign marked by offensive struggles, including ineptitude at home against Kentucky, a spanking at Georgia, and a near whiff against New Mexico in Week 3 that magnified lingering issues from last fall.

Since upending top-ranked Texas in Red River to begin October, Oklahoma's offensive production has reverted to its anemic norm, and the Sooners are now 4-4 overall, 2-3 in the SEC. They're only one game over .500 in conference play under Venables (20-19) and are in danger of their third losing season in five years without a strong finish.

Can Venables and Arbuckle find a way to get out of this funk before the end of the season and offer momentum entering 2027?

It's complicated.

Without any semblance of a rushing attack early against the Gamecocks, quarterback John Mateer completed 7 of 12 passes in the first half of Saturday's loss for 25 yards, most of those throws being quick tosses to the perimeter and none to the second level. The Sooners had more penalty yards than offensive yards by intermission and trailed 28-10, Oklahoma's lone score coming on an interception return for a touchdown from Kip Lewis in the second quarter.

Venables came off the field harping on lack of execution and explosive plays, a similar song and dance to what's been said previously. Venables hired Arbuckle after the 2024 season to reinvigorate the program offensively, and he brought Mateer with him from Washington State to run the show, but the Sooners' ROI has waned with the pairing.

Yes, Oklahoma appeared in the College Football Playoff last season, but did so in spite of inconsistencies offensively anchored by a stingy defense. Down the stretch last November, the Sooners had 47 offensive possessions over four games before the CFP's first round, with 25 finishing in punts, five resulting in turnovers and one ending on downs.

Nine finished with a successful field goal and seven ended in touchdowns. And of those touchdown possessions, only two spanned five or more plays. History has repeated itself this fall. Oklahoma entered Saturday's Week 9 game at the bottom of the SEC in total offense, rushing offense and 15th in scoring offense — all statistics that are worse than last season's showing.

According to TruMedia, coming into Saturday's game, Oklahoma's three-and-out rate this season was 34.1%, which ranked 120th nationally.

"It ain't changing," Oklahoma grad and analyst Dari Nowkah said at halftime from the SEC Network set. "You'll see No. 10 trot back out there. That's been the story every game of John Mateer's career; there are opportunities, they're just not being discovered."

Will changes happen at Oklahoma?

The Sooners scored 13 points during a loss two weeks ago to Kentucky, stalled a couple times inside the red zone leading to field goals during a 23-15 win at Mississippi State in Week 8 and didn't find their rhythm against the Gamecocks until it was too late and against second-team defenders.

Oklahoma scored three points over its first eight offensive possessions before a fourth-quarter flurry included a pair of touchdown passes from Mateer to Ivan Carreon, his first scores of the season. Mateer finished 26-of-43 passing for 244 yards, much of that total coming in garbage time with the outcome sealed an hour earlier.

Unless the Sooners hit a grand slam this transfer portal cycle with one of the best-available quarterbacks for 2027, Oklahoma will enter the offseason in a few weeks with two true freshmen, senior Whitt Newbauer and sophomore Bowe Bentley among others. Newbauer and Bentley have combined for two passing attempts this season, and it'll be impossible for Venables to sell Oklahoma's fanbase on another offseason of offensive patience.

Arbuckle is finishing up the second season of a three-year deal as play-caller, and while his scheme has provided windows for success, execution has faltered. The Sooners must determine who they want to be on offense, identifying that identity and implementing it as part of the fabric of the program.

Right now, the Sooners are struggling to manufacture advantages for Mateer, who hasn't had help in the backfield.

Venables knows what championship defense looks like. He coached plenty of them at Clemson and had one last fall with the Sooners. Venables is responsible for figuring this out and gelling with an offensive coordinator who doesn't put the onus on Oklahoma's defense every weekend.

Running this back in 2027 and expecting a surge offensively isn't going to work, unless Oklahoma lands a quarterback who can execute what's called or Arbuckle takes an identity first mindset into the offseason and hammers it home with the players.