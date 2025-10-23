Oklahoma is hosting Ole Miss for the first time ever on Saturday, as the No. 13 Sooners welcome the No. 8 Rebels to Memorial Stadium for a critical battle between one-loss SEC teams. After taking a 43-35 loss at Georgia last week, this marks the end of a brutally tough two-game road swing for Ole Miss.

For Oklahoma, it's only the beginning of a five-game stretch against top-20 SEC foes to close the season. If the Sooners are going to reach the College Football Playoff, they'll have to survive the forthcoming gauntlet, and that begins with limiting the Ole Miss offense.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's unit scored touchdowns on its first five possessions of last week's loss to the Bulldogs before quarterback Trinidad Chambliss finally went cold in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma leads the SEC in total defense and has produced more sacks (28) than any other Power Four team.

It makes for a compelling matchup between Kiffin and counterpart Brent Venables, OU's defensive-minded coach. Four of the Sooners' seven opponents have scored seven points or fewer. The Rebels are averaging 37.4. What will give?

If Chambliss is cooking, it will put some pressure on the Oklahoma offense to deliver. So far, Washington State transfer John Mateer has been a game-changer at quarterback for the Sooners, but it's the season's finishing stretch that will ultimately define his 2025 campaign.

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss: Need to know

Ole Miss defense must produce: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin likened quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' performance in last week's loss at Georgia to a pitcher throwing "almost no-hit ball" for six or seven innings. The Rebels hit a wall in the fourth quarter, however. But if you take a step back, the Rebels' loss to Georgia was less about the offense struggling late and more about the fact that the defense didn't produce a single stop. Georgia scored on every possession until it was time to take a knee and run out the clock. If the Rebels are going to beat Oklahoma, their defense will need to be significantly better.

Blaylock's breakthrough: Oklahoma finally seemed to get some traction on the ground during last week's win at South Carolina. Running back Tory Blaylock earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for totaling 101 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. It was a welcome sight for the Sooners, who hadn't previously averaged four yards per carry in a game against against a Power Four opponent. The Ole Miss run defense has been vulnerable this season with all but one opponent averaging 4.5 yards or more per attempt. The door is open for Blaylock to stack consecutive strong performances.

Permanent opponents: Ole Miss and Oklahoma are set to play annually from 2026-29. Among the criteria in determining the three annual opponents for each SEC team were traditional rivalries, competitive fairness and geography. Ole Miss and Oklahoma are not particularly close to each other, and they had not played in the 21st century until last season. Nevertheless, the Rebels and Sooners will become quite familiar with each other in the years ahead. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin noted after the announcement that the pairing "doesn't make any sense at all."

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

With quarterback John Mateer closer to 100% healthy now than he was for a loss to Texas two weeks ago, Oklahoma is becoming a complete team again. The Sooners have the best defense Ole Miss has faced this season, and a healthy Mateer makes them a well-rounded group. The Washington State transfer has enough playmaking ability and the weapons around him to expose the weaknesses in the Rebels' defense after Georgia found plenty of them last week. Defensively, the Sooners are elite and the rare unit capable of slowing Ole Miss down. Look for Oklahoma to pull away for a big win in front of its home crowd. Pick: Oklahoma -5.5

