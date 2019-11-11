Oklahoma presents bullying victim Rayden Overbay, a 12-year-old with special needs, with game ball
There has been an outpouring of support for Overbay since a video of him being bullied went viral
Rayden Overbay has a friend in the Oklahoma Sooners.
The 12-year-old boy with special needs from Yukon, Oklahoma, just outside Oklahoma City, was at the center of a viral video in September. Overbay, who has high-functioning autism, diabetes and is deaf in one ear, was shown being bullied in a video by a group of kids. The footage, over multiple clips, shows Overbay being ruthlessly hit while he tries to protect himself. The video has circulated over the internet and become a sobering reminder of a problem that continues to exist. The heartbreaking result of the bullying Overbay has endured included him writing "I want to kill myself" on his arm in marker.
However, the outpouring of support for Overbay since the video has been equally as powerful. The latest example comes from Overbay's favorite college football team. The Sooners fan was in attendance for Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State last Saturday. Afterwards, coach Lincoln Riley presented Overbay with the game ball ...
... which was signed by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Oklahoma has hardly been alone in making Overbay feel special. MMA fighter Justin Wren has been one of the child's biggest supporters, even taking up a gofundme to help Overbay and his family pay for medical treatment and counseling.
While the video of Overbay being bullied is tough to watch, it also ended up being an impetus for change and support. The Sooners made sure to do their part to make sure Overbay never feels alone again, and that anyone can stand up to bullying.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Georgia-A&M picked for SEC on CBS
The Bulldogs look to remain in the College Football Playoff race with a tough test against...
-
The Monday After: Does Clemson exist?
That and a look at the rest of the week that was in college football Does Clemson still exist?
-
Power Rankings: Minnesota makes big jump
Like it or not, the Golden Gophers are one of only three unbeatens with a top-10 win
-
Pac-12 suspends ref for botched call
Officials incorrectly assessed an illegal hands to the face penalty on the Cougars
-
Notre Dame loses Okwara for season
Okwara has a team-high five sacks in nine games in 2019
-
Week 12 CFB odds, lines to know
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry headlines Week 12
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game