Oklahoma presents bullying victim Rayden Overbay, a 12-year-old with special needs, with game ball

Rayden Overbay has a friend in the Oklahoma Sooners.

The 12-year-old boy with special needs from Yukon, Oklahoma, just outside Oklahoma City, was at the center of a viral video in September. Overbay, who has high-functioning autism, diabetes and is deaf in one ear, was shown being bullied in a video by a group of kids. The footage, over multiple clips, shows Overbay being ruthlessly hit while he tries to protect himself. The video has circulated over the internet and become a sobering reminder of a problem that continues to exist. The heartbreaking result of the bullying Overbay has endured included him writing "I want to kill myself" on his arm in marker.

However, the outpouring of support for Overbay since the video has been equally as powerful. The latest example comes from Overbay's favorite college football team. The Sooners fan was in attendance for Oklahoma's 42-41 win over Iowa State last Saturday. Afterwards, coach Lincoln Riley presented Overbay with the game ball ...

... which was signed by quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It was great getting to meet Rayden Overbay this weekend! He is a true soldier and such an inspiration to many. He has a friend in me! Much Love! #StopBullying pic.twitter.com/Jx5UBJ9thl — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 10, 2019

Oklahoma has hardly been alone in making Overbay feel special. MMA fighter Justin Wren has been one of the child's biggest supporters, even taking up a gofundme to help Overbay and his family pay for medical treatment and counseling.

While the video of Overbay being bullied is tough to watch, it also ended up being an impetus for change and support. The Sooners made sure to do their part to make sure Overbay never feels alone again, and that anyone can stand up to bullying.