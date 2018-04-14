Oklahoma president David Boren carted off at unveiling of Bob Stoops' statue

Boren is slated to retire at the end of the 2017-18 academic year

Oklahoma unveiled a statue to former coach Bob Stoops prior to Saturday's spring game as part of its "Salute To Stoops" weekend, but the ceremony had to be abruptly halted due to a medical emergency involving president David Boren.

According to 247Sports, Boren spoke to the crowd, and as athletic director Joe Castiglione was introducing Stoops, the ceremony stopped and Boren was carted off on a stretcher. 

Boren, who is retiring at the end of the academic year, recently had what Castiglione termed as "another event."

After the brief delay, the ceremony went on as planned and the statue honoring Stoops was unveiled. 

"Well, they don't give you a script for this," Castiglione said, "but I think that knowing that how much President Boren and [his wife] Molly were involved in this day, I think that we will respectfully maybe just drop the covering of the statue of Bob Stoops and we will thank each and every one of you again for what you have done to make this program so special."

After the event, Castiglione suggested that Boren will make a full recovery.

Boren has been the president of the University of Oklahoma since December 1994. He announced plans to retire at the end of the 2017-18 academic year. Prior to his work with the school, Boren served as the governor of the state of Oklahoma from 1975-79 and as a member of the United States Senate from 1979-94.

