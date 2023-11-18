Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel suffered an apparent head injury late in the first half of the No. 14 Sooners' road game Saturday against BYU and is unlikely to return. Gabriel's injury prompted five-star freshman Jackson Arnold to take over and start the second half. Gabriel was not seen warming up once the Sooners came back out of the locker room from halftime.

Gabriel was 13-of-21 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Oklahoma found itself tied with BYU 17-17 at halftime.

With Arnold entering the game in relief, Oklahoma was forced to burn the redshirt for the touted freshman who signed with the Sooners as a five-star prospect, according to 247Sports, in the 2023 cycle. Arnold already saw playing time in four games earlier this season, which was the maximum amount of playing time for him to preserve his redshirt. Arnold has thrown for 169 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for an additional 54 yards and two scores during his playing time this season.

Gabriel, who joined Oklahoma in 2022 after transferring from UCF, previously suffered a head injury last season during a loss at TCU, forcing him to miss one start (vs. Texas). Gabriel has been a critical piece of the Sooners offense in 2023, eclipsing the 3,000-yard mark in Week 11 when he threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns in a home victory against West Virginia.

The Sooners are among several teams tied for second place in the Big 12 standings behind Texas. Saturday marks just the third meeting between Oklahoma and BYU and their first as Big 12 foes.