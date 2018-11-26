Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray reaffirms plan to play for Oakland A's after Sooners' season ends
Murray has his team in the thick of the College Football Playoff race
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is currently squarely in the mix for the Heisman Trophy, has led the No. 5 Sooners to the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend and could advance to the College Football Playoff depending on how the dominoes fall during championship weekend. Don't expect him to be back in Norman next year for his senior season, though.
Murray was selected by the Oakland A's as the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, and chose to come back to play quarterback with the Sooners for just one year. Success on the gridiron this fall hasn't changed those plans.
"I feel like I can play in the NFL," Murray said. "But as far as giving [football] up, as of now that's the plan."
There's the money factor, of course, as Murray's slot in the draft was worth a $4.7 million. But his work this year has been generating some buzz at the next level from analysts who know what to look for in the new age of the NFL quarterback.
There's no denying how great Murray's season has been. His 206.77 passer rating is second behind Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (212.51), and both are better than former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield's FBS record set last season (198.92). He is second in the nation in total offense (377.3 yards per game), touchdown passes (37) and yards per play (10.8), first in passing yards per attempt (12.0) and leads all quarterbacks with 7.55 yards per rushing attempt.
He left the door cracked to give football another shot, but a seven-figure salary is going to be very hard to pass up.
