Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger trade subtle shade ahead of Big 12 Championship Game

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger went nuts on Oct. 6 in the 48-45 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, when he threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 72 yards and three touchdowns and handed the rival Sooners their only loss of the regular season. That performance was comparable to the losing quarterback in that game, Kyler Murray, who threw for 304 yards, ran for 92 more and accounted for five touchdowns as well.

Murray might not have been as impressed with his counterpart's performance, despite similar production in their head-to-head meeting. He was asked during his press conference on Monday if he respects Ehlinger's game, and he gave a slightly disrespectful non-answer.

"I have no comment on that," he said.

Does that "no comment" speak volumes? Only Murray can say one way or the other. But it seems Ehlinger took it as a subtle shot, and responded in a way that only Texas players and coaches can as of late.

Ok. Cool

Hook Em! 🤘🏻 — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) November 26, 2018

That, of course, is in reference to Longhorns coach Tom Herman's response to a text message from former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas will get together this Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and Ehlinger will get another chance to earn Murray's respect. If Ehlinger replicates his performance from October, it not only would earn the Longhorns their first Big 12 title since 2009, but knock the Sooners out of College Football Playoff contention.

Get your popcorn ready.