The Oklahoma Sooners won't be searching for a new quarterback for 2026, as the program announced Thursday evening that John Mateer is returning for another season.

The Washington State transfer led Oklahoma to a 10-3 record in 2025. Mateer completed 62.2% of his passes for 2,885 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played this past season, and added 431 yards and eight more touchdowns on the ground. The Sooners made the College Football Playoff as the No. 8 seed, but were defeated by Alabama, 34-24. Mateer threw for 307 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and rushed for a touchdown in the playoff loss. It marked his 15th game with a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. No other FBS player has more than 12 such games over the last two years.

Mateer's first season in Norman started off promising, as the Sooners registered victories against Illinois State, No. 15 Michigan and Temple. However, in the 24-17 victory over No. 22 Auburn, Mateer suffered an injury to his throwing hand that required surgery. He missed the following game against Kent State, but returned for the Red River Rivalry less than three weeks later. It ended up being Oklahoma's first loss of the season, as Mateer threw for 202 yards and three interceptions in a 23-6 defeat to Texas.

Oklahoma finished out the regular season 5-1 following the loss to Texas, but Mateer did not look like the same dynamic offensive threat. He crossed 200 yards passing just twice in the Sooners' final six games of the regular season, and threw six touchdowns compared to four interceptions. However, Mateer did register 300 yards passing in the final two games of the season, including the playoff loss to Alabama.

One has to wonder what Oklahoma would have looked like had Mateer not sustained that hand injury. Now, he gets another shot to lead the Sooners to glory. Mateer was 247Sports' No. 1 transfer portal prospect last year. In his final season at Washington State, Mateer completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. As a runner, Mateer put together a historic campaign, rushing 178 times for 826 yards and 15 more scores. His 44 total touchdowns were tied for the most in the FBS with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, and he was one of just two FBS quarterbacks to throw for 20 touchdowns and rush for 10 touchdowns.