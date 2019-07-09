Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks set for return to team after being cleared in Title IX case, per report

Oklahoma sophomore running back Kennedy Brooks has been cleared in a Title XI investigation conducted by the school and is expected to return the program, according to a report from The Athletic. The investigation, which concluded Tuesday, centered around a complaint filed by female student who claimed that Brooks was physically violent with her. The student reported the alleged incident to the school but not the police, per the report. Brooks had been absent from team activities this summer after the complaint was filed.

Title IX is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which states that "no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance." Schools are required to investigate claims filed to the Title IX office once it is made aware or has evidence that an incident has occurred involving its students.

The rising sophomore tailback was one of the centerpieces of Oklahoma's Big 12 title and College Football Playoff run in 2018. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder led the Sooners in rushing with 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns, despite playing sparingly in the first four games of the season. He took on a much a bigger role with the Sooners after star Rodney Anderson suffered a knee injury in the Sooners' second game of the season vs. UCLA.

Brooks is expected to play a key role in a dynamic Sooners' rushing attack that will also feature running back Trey Sermon and incoming quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Tuesday, and was joined by fellow running backs Pooka Williams (Kansas) and Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State).

Oklahoma will host Houston on Sunday, Sept. 1 to open the 2019 season.