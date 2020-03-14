Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon moving on from Sooners as he enters the transfer portal

The world of college football, and sports in general, might be shut down, but the transfer portal remains open. On Saturday, it added a recognized name as Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon took to social media to announce he intends to transfer.

"I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far," Sermon said. "I appreciate all the blessings and opportunities I have received. To the coaches, trainers, fans and teammates, I will always cherish my time here and am grateful for all that's been done for me."

Sermon played in 10 games for the Sooners in 2019 and finished fourth on the team with 385 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He saw his playing time decrease as the season went along, however. In Oklahoma's first five games, he averaged nine carries per game for 69.0 yards per game. Over the next four, he averaged 2.25 carries per game for 10 yards per game, including the 34-27 win over Texas in which he didn't receive a single carry. He then suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the final four games of the regular season.

Sermon rushed for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

He was expected to come back in 2020 for his final season of college eligibility and split time with Kennedy Brooks and others, but that's no longer the plan. As a grad transfer, Sermon will not have to sit out a season and will be immediately eligible at his next stop.

Sermon was a four-star prospect out of Georgia in the class of 2017.