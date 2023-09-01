Who's Playing
Arkansas State Red Wolves @ No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners
Current Records: Arkansas State 0-0, Oklahoma 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Oklahoma Sooners will be playing at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma finished last season ranked tenth in the nation in rushing yards, having averaged 219.8 per game. Arkansas State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 128th with 88.2 per game.
Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Oklahoma, as the team is favored by a full 35.5 points. They finished last season with a 5-8 record against the spread.
Oklahoma is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 6-5 record as favorites last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,207.46. Sadly, Arkansas State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 0-9 as such last year.
Odds
Oklahoma is a big 35.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 58 points.
