Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: UCF 3-2, Oklahoma 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

After each having a week off, the Oklahoma Sooners and the UCF Knights will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. UCF is crawling into this match hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Oklahoma will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off two weeks ago, and it was Oklahoma coming away with the 'W'. They managed a 34-30 victory over Texas.

Dillon Gabriel continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries, while also throwing for 285 yards and a touchdown. Tawee Walker was another key contributor, rushing for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma was down by three with only one minute and 17 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Gabriel hit Nic Anderson from three yards out and that was all she wrote.

Oklahoma's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Ethan Downs and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCF two weeks ago, but the final result did not. They took a serious blow against Kansas, falling 51-22. UCF was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 24-0.

The losing side was boosted by RJ Harvey, who rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown while picking up 8.3 yards per carry. Harvey was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 53 yards. Timmy McClain also helped with two touchdowns in total.

Oklahoma's victory lifted them to 6-0 while UCF's loss dropped them down to 3-3.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Oklahoma is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 19 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as Oklahoma and UCF haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Sooners command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 5.8 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Knights struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4.5 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Saturday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 19-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 66 points.

