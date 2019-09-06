Oklahoma St. vs. McNeese St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma St. (home) vs. McNeese St. (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma St. 1-0-0; McNeese St. 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma St. 7-6-0; McNeese St. 6-5-0;

What to Know

Oklahoma State will be playing in front of their home fans against McNeese State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State had to kick off their season on the road last Friday, but they showed no ill effects. They enjoyed a cozy 52-36 win over Oregon State. Among those leading the charge for the Cowboys was RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, McNeese State took care of business in their home opener. They got past Southern U. with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 34-28.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.99

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.