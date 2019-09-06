Oklahoma St. vs. McNeese St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. McNeese State football game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma St. (home) vs. McNeese St. (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma St. 1-0-0; McNeese St. 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Oklahoma St. 7-6-0; McNeese St. 6-5-0;
What to Know
Oklahoma State will be playing in front of their home fans against McNeese State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Oklahoma State had to kick off their season on the road last Friday, but they showed no ill effects. They enjoyed a cozy 52-36 win over Oregon State. Among those leading the charge for the Cowboys was RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, McNeese State took care of business in their home opener. They got past Southern U. with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 34-28.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.99
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...
-
Wake Forest vs. Rice odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Rice vs. Wake Forest game 10,000 times
-
Virginia vs. W&M odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt is on a hot streak picking college football
-
ASU vs. Sacramento St. odds, picks, sims
Mike Tierney has crushed his college football spread picks for SportsLine
-
Stanford QB Costello ruled out vs. USC
Costello suffered a head injury late in the first half vs. Northwestern