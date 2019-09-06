Oklahoma St. vs. McNeese St.: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. McNeese State football game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma St. (home) vs. McNeese St. (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma St. 1-0-0; McNeese St. 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Oklahoma St. 7-6-0; McNeese St. 6-5-0;

What to Know

Oklahoma State will be playing in front of their home fans against McNeese State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State had to kick off their season on the road last Friday, but they showed no ill effects. They enjoyed a cozy 52-36 win over Oregon State. Among those leading the charge for the Cowboys was RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, McNeese State took care of business in their home opener. They got past Southern U. with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 34-28.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $16.99

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

