Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech football game
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma St. On Saturday they take on Texas Tech at 7:00 p.m. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Everything went Oklahoma St.'s way against Boise St. last Saturday as they made off with a 44-21 victory. Taylor Cornelius was the offensive standout of the match for Oklahoma St., as he accumulated 243 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Houston were playing football. Texas Tech took their contest against Houston 63-49. The success made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.
Their wins bumped Oklahoma St. to 3-0 and Texas Tech to 2-1. The Oklahoma St. defense got after the quarterback against Boise St. to the tune of 7.0 sacks, so Texas Tech's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: OSU to make Day HC in waiting?
Ohio State has clearly admired Day's 3-0 start if it is considering taking this big step
-
LOOK: 2016 tweet comes back to haunt VT
Old Dominion stunned Virginia Tech 49-35 in Norfolk on Saturday
-
Week 4: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 4 all Saturday long
-
Florida tops Tennessee in Knoxville
Feleipe Franks had Florida's offense clicking on all cylinders on Saturday night
-
Oklahoma escapes Army in game no one saw
The Sooners needed a touchdown in overtime to stave off a major upset bid by the Black Kni...
-
Alabama handles Texas A&M at home
Tua Tagovailoa continues to blossom as the starting QB for Nick Saban