Oklahoma St. vs. Texas Tech: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma St. On Saturday they take on Texas Tech at 7:00 p.m. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Everything went Oklahoma St.'s way against Boise St. last Saturday as they made off with a 44-21 victory. Taylor Cornelius was the offensive standout of the match for Oklahoma St., as he accumulated 243 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas Tech and Houston were playing football. Texas Tech took their contest against Houston 63-49. The success made it back-to-back wins for Texas Tech.

Their wins bumped Oklahoma St. to 3-0 and Texas Tech to 2-1. The Oklahoma St. defense got after the quarterback against Boise St. to the tune of 7.0 sacks, so Texas Tech's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the game.