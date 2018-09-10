Oklahoma star running back Rodney Anderson to miss rest of the 2018 season
Anderson was injured Saturday against UCLA and never returned to the game
No. 5 Oklahoma has lost star running back Rodney Anderson for the rest of the season due to a knee injury suffered against UCLA on Sunday. The school announced the news Sunday evening.
"We're heartbroken for him," said Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley in a statement. "He's overcome so much in his career, and if anybody can do it again it's Rodney. He's played a lot of great football and has a lot more ahead of him. He's just a tremendous person and player and we'll miss him on the field. But we know he'll be with us every step of the way as a team captain, and that other players will step up in his place."
As Riley referenced in his statement, this isn't the first time Anderson has had to deal with an injury during his Oklahoma career. During the 2015 season, Anderson suffered a broken leg in Oklahoma's second game (vs. Tennessee), and he missed the rest of the year. In 2016, it was a fractured vertebra sustained during preseason camp that kept him out for the entire campaign.
Anderson didn't begin the 2017 season as Oklahoma's featured back, but he grabbed the role during the year and didn't look back, putting up terrific numbers. He finished the season with 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Sooners. Anderson had posted 119 yards and three touchdowns this season before suffering the injury on Saturday.
With Anderson out, the Sooners will likely use a combination of T.J. Pledger and Marcelias Sutton, as well as quarterback Kyler Murray, to replace his rushing production.
