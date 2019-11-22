Oklahoma star TE Grant Calcaterra retires from football due to concussions
Calcaterra has missed the last five games for the Sooners
Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra has retired from football after suffering multiple concussions. The junior, who has missed the last five games, announced his decision in a video posted on Twitter.
"Over a month ago, I received a concussion in practice," he said in the video. "What most of you may not know is that I've had my fair share of concussions in my career. I spent countless hours visiting with OU medical professionals and specialists around the country. Ultimately, I came to the conclusion that it would be best for me to step away from the game."
Calcaterra only caught five passes for 79 yards in five games this season, but was one of the stars of the Sooners' passing attack last season en route to the Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns, and was named to the first team All-Big 12 team by the conference's coaches and the Associated Press.
"Football has been the biggest thrill of my life, and it kills me to know it's over," Calcaterra said. "But I'm confident God does everything for a reason, and he has a plan for me. I believe football was preparing me for this moment my entire career."
The 6-foot-4, 221-pounder from Santa Margarita, California, was a four-star prospect and the sixth-ranked tight end in the country in the Class of 2017.
No. 9 Oklahoma will host TCU on Saturday night in a massive contest for the one-loss Sooners.
