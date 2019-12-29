Oklahoma star WR CeeDee Lamb forgoes senior season, declares for 2020 NFL Draft

One day after No. 4 Oklahoma lost to No. 1 LSU 63-28 in the Peach Bowl semifinal, it saw one of its best players depart for the pros. Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season with the Sooners and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

"After much thought and prayer, I am officially announcing that I will be declaring for the 2020 NFL draft," Lamb wrote. "It has been my dream for as long as I could remember to play for the NFL, and I believe it's the right time to take that next step."

Lamb was a superstar for the Big 12 champions in 2019. He caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a consensus All-American for the Sooners. He was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation's top wide receiver. Lam had 65 catches for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018 to go along with 807 yards and seven touchdowns during his first season in 2017.

"These past three years in Norman have been all I could have imagined and more," he wrote."I want to start by thanking my coaches for pushing me and challenging me every step of the way. Without your guidance, love and support, I wouldn't be the player or the man that I am today."

Deuce Out



Lamb is ranked as the No. 7 overall player and second among wide receivers in the CBS Sports 2020 NFL Draft prospect rankings.