Oklahoma starting senior LB Caleb Kelly, freshman DL Jordan Kelley out after ACL injuries
Kelly had 61 tackles and three sacks in 2018 for the Sooners
Job No. 1 for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is fixing a defense that got torched last year despite the Sooners making the College Football Playoff. That construction process has been delayed a bit due to a couple of injuries to two key defenders.
Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jordan Kelley each sustained lower body injuries and will be out for the foreseeable future, Riley announced on Thursday. It was later specified by 247Sports that both players suffered ACL injuries.
"It's a really tough deal for both Caleb and Jordan," Riley said in a statement. "I guess if there's a silver lining it's the timing of the injuries with them occurring five months before the season. I know they'll work their tails off to get back to the field as quickly as possible, and we'll be there with them every step of the way."
Kelly's injury will require surgery, and Kelley has already undergone surgery for his injury. It's a big blow to a defense that is in desperate need of a spark.
Kelly, a former five-star prospect in the class of 2016 and the No. 24 overall player in the country, had 61 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior in 2018. He added one fumble recovery for a touchdown in a big win in the regular season finale at West Virginia. He had recently moved to the "Will" linebacker spot after spending some time inside for the Sooners last year, and is expected to be the centerpiece of the new-look defense. Sophomore linebackers Dashaun White and Levi Draper could step in for the time being, while Kelly recovers from his impending surgery.
Kelley only played in two games last season and took a redshirt. He did notch two tackles in the home win over UCLA in Week 2. The 6-foot-3, 297-pounder was a three-star prospect in the class of 2018, and is expected to be a contributor along the defensive line once he returns to form.
Oklahoma will play its spring game on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Emmert open to players earning money
Emmert is still not completely on board with the idea, but is starting to understand the reality...
-
FSU's Taggart entering a critical Year 2
It's a critical year for the second-year head coach of the Seminoles
-
The Snacket: Vote in the Final Four
We're almost to the end of the bracket to determine the best snack ever
-
A football-focused look at Final Four
How would the Final Four schools perform in a 'Football Four?' Let's take a look at their 2019...
-
USC AD Swann addresses autograph story
His appearance came under fire Monday after news of his presence broke
-
Oregon adds WR Juwan Johnson
Johnson will practice with the Ducks this week