Oklahoma State at West Virginia: Pick, line, prediction, odds, TV, watch live stream

The next three weeks will greatly shape what the Big 12 standings look like. Week 9 features a couple of critical games, one of which will face Oklahoma State against West Virginia against one another.

Oklahoma State is simply trying to stay alive in the thick of the conference title hunt. This will mark the second consecutive road game for the Cowboys, and the third in the past four weeks. The last time Oklahoma State won back-to-back conference road games was 2013 (at Iowa State and Texas Tech). For West Virginia, getting a quality win over a highly ranked opponent would raise the ceiling on the outlook for the rest of the year.

Here's all you need to know about Saturday's Big 12 showdown.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Oklahoma State: Can the Pokes recalibrate their offense? It's crazy to think about, but Oklahoma State's offense has shown tiny cracks since the TCU game. Texas did the best job of any defense at containing Oklahoma State's big-play ability in Week 8. James Washington was a non-factor (four receptions, 32 yards, zero TDs) and there was only one truly field-flipping explosive play (to Marcell Ateman for 66 yards). Even then, that drive resulted in a missed field goal. And on that note, Oklahoma State had just one touchdown on five red zone trips.

West Virginia: West Virginia has faced three ranked opponents this season and is 1-2 in such games. Even then, that record doesn't tell the whole story. The Mountaineers needed a rally to beat Texas Tech at home and the Red Raiders are no longer ranked (and probably won't be the rest of the season). Before that victory, coach Dana Holgorsen had lost nine consecutive games against ranked teams. His last major win came in 2014 against then-No. 4 Baylor. The point being, it's been awhile since West Virginia could claim a statement victory. Getting one here could also launch quarterback Will Grier, who leads the FBS with 26 touchdown passes, into the Heisman conversation.

Prediction

This is one of the lines I warned against taking when it was first released. You never really know what you're going to get out of the Mountaineers, but the trend seems to be that, for better or worse, they play to the level of the competition. West Virginia is 1-1 ATS when going into a game as an underdog (vs. Virginia Tech and TCU), but it's also been in a position to win both. Since Oklahoma State has looked mortal in conference play, the 'Eers should have enough offense to at least cover. Pick: West Virginia +7.5



