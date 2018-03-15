Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy offers to pay for improved school safety in Stillwater
Gundy spoke at a Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education meeting
Mike Gundy is more than a coach at Oklahoma State; he's a part of the Stillwater community. Like a lot of parents, he's concerned about the safety of his children when he drops them off at school, and during a Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education meeting this week, Gundy offered to pay the cost of improving the safety of the local schools himself if he has to.
"I'm very, very concerned," said Gundy. "You can take the politics out of this. My question would be, 'Do we have a plan in place and when you go to bed at night do you feel good about it?' If I was in charge, I would have a plan. Maybe not perfect, but it would be a plan.
"If budget is an issue ... as I said earlier I'm all for the teachers, it's not just the kids. What a terrible feeling to hear that and know that you don't have any protection. I'm willing to do whatever. I know these things take time. I don't think think we have time. I would like to see this put in place and until we can factor in a budget for the next year, I'm willing to foot the bill for the rest of the school year if we can protect our kids. That's how important the little ones are to me."
You can see Gundy's entire statement to the school board in the video below.
-
Report: Diaco joining OU staff
Diaco is the former DC at Notre Dame and Nebraska, and also coached UConn for three season...
-
Auburn DT dislocates thumb in car wreck
Russell passed up on the NFL to return to Auburn to play his senior season in 2018
-
Baylor suspends two amid allegations
The alleged off-campus incident occurred last November and involved members of the equestrian...
-
Ole Miss transfers remain in limbo
Six former Rebels are looking to be made immediately eligible after transferring out of the...
-
Ex-trick shot QB fired, rehired by Trump
It was a wild day for former UConn quarterback John McEntee, a longtime aide for president...
-
LSU DB fighting two-year suspension
Fulton was a top signee of LSU's 2016 recruiting class