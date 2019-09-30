Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy uses 'Donkey Kong' strategy to explain growth of QB Spencer Sanders
Apparently the head coach of the Cowboys is up to speed on his old-school video games
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is never one to shy away from a live mic and provide a couple of minutes of quality entertainment. During Monday's press conference, Gundy went extremely deep into the strategy of the 1980's video game "Donkey Kong" to describe the development of redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders.
"If you started on Donkey Kong, you could never get past the elevator level," he explained. "Or "Frogger" or "Defender." But "Donkey Kong" is a better example because, you know, you had the barrels and then you had the structure and the third level was the elevators. That third jump you had to make to get up -- to get over -- it took a while. But after you did it 50, 60 times, you could make that jump and you were set and had a chance to set the high score."
Sanders is 78-of-121 passing for 1,043 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season, and is coming off back-to-back games in which he has tossed two interceptions. Needless to say, he's still working on getting over those elevators.
You can see the full answer in all of its glory here:
Where did Gundy gain all of his "Donkey Kong" knowledge? He explained that too.
"There used to be a Godfather's Pizza on Reno Avenue in Midwest City (Oklahoma)," he said. "I'd ride my bike up there and play "Donkey Kong" all the time and set the high score. Can you imagine that? Kids riding their bikes? Nowadays nobody rides a bike anywhere."
In case you're wondering, he did sneak in a humble brag about setting the high score in that quote.
Oklahoma State will visit Texas Tech on Saturday at noon ET.
