After 21 seasons and the most successful run in program history, Mike Gundy is out at Oklahoma State football coach. It's the end of an era in college football. The man who once called out the media as a 40-year-old is now a 58-year-old veteran and had been the longest-tenured coach in the FBS outside of Iowa's Kirk Ferentz.

Gundy owns eight of the 11 double-digit win seasons in Cowboys history. He had been as embedded as any coach in the country.

Now, Oklahoma State must try to replace him and bring the program – which had been lagging in NIL infrastructure – into a new era that embraces the fresh elements of the sport that had seemingly left Gundy behind.

It's never easy to replace a legend. But talking with industry sources, these are some early -- emphasis on EARLY -- candidates to watch for Oklahoma State's head coaching vacancy.

Texas State coach GJ Kinne

One of the fastest-rising young head coaches in the sport, Kinne is considered a slam dunk by industry sources to get a Power Four job sooner or later. He won eight games in both his seasons as the Bobcats' coach, the two best records in Texas State's FBS history. Kinne, 36, makes a ton of geographical sense for Oklahoma State. He's a native Texan and is very familiar with one of Oklahoma State's key recruiting areas. Kinne also played at Tulsa, giving him a lot of cachet in the Sooner State as well.

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein

The 36-year-old Klein is on a head coaching track. Klein, a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012, began his coaching career at his alma mater, Kansas State. He eventually made his way up to K-State's offensive play-caller in 2022 and left for Texas A&M in 2024. He's currently coaching a top 25 Aggies offense, and those in the industry consider him a future head coach. Klein is obviously very familiar with the Big 12 and can recruit out of Stillwater. It'll be interesting to see if Klein is willing to be patient, because it's conceivable his alma mater comes open over the next few seasons.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen

If the Cowboys wanted a spiritual successor of sorts for Gundy, Holgorsen would be an ideal fit. He's also the most experienced head coach on this list having spent 13 years with West Virginia and Houston. Holgorsen is very familiar with the Big 12 and is one of the most respected offensive play callers in the country. People who know Holgorsen have described him as happy the last two years spending time without head coaching duties, but he's always been someone those in the industry have expected to become a head coach again at some point. The former Cowboys OC makes a lot of sense for this job.

Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson

You'll hear Robinson's name come up a lot in connection with this search. A former Gundy quarterback and a seventh-round pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Robinson is a fast-rising coach in NFL circles. He's part of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's coaching tree, having spent five seasons on McVay's staff in various capacities. Now, he's calling plays for an explosive offense in Atlanta. The former Cowboy QB would be a popular pick for some in the booster class in Stillwater. One caveat: He's never coached in college. Another caveat: Would he be willing to leave his NFL fast track to spark his alma mater?

Purdue coach Barry Odom

Odom just got to Purdue, but some in the industry have linked the Oklahoma native to this job for a few years as an eventual possible replacement for Gundy. Odom is a proven winner with a 46-34 overall record as a head coach, and he's very familiar with recruiting Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. The problem with Odom? He'd owe Purdue $6 million to leave before Dec. 31, 2025. Plus, it's questionable as to whether Oklahoma State is a better job than Purdue given the resources Purdue can tap into as part of the Big Ten.

North Texas coach Eric Morris

Morris has done nothing but put up points three hours down I-35 from Stillwater. The Mean Green are 14-14 in Morris' tenure but are off to a hot 3-0 start in 2025. Morris has also shown an ability to reinvigorate a program over time, helping launch Incarnate Word into a FCS power during his time in San Antonio from 2018 to 2021. Morris would ensure offensive firepower returns to Oklahoma State. He's also a native Texan, which is critical for recruiting at Oklahoma State given how often the Cowboys dip into the Lone Star State.

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson

Dawson is on the track to be a FBS head coach this cycle. It's just a matter of where and if he finds the right fit. Dawson has emerged as one of the sport's preeminent play callers the last few seasons, successfully guiding Houston (2022) and Miami (2023-24) to top 25 offenses each of the last three seasons. Dawson's shown apt quarterback development and is known as a plus recruiter. Dawson, a Louisiana native, is also a geographic fit for the Cowboys from a recruiting standpoint.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein

Like Dawson, expect to hear Stein's name associated with most open FBS jobs this offseason. The Louisville native is a hot name in agent and coaching search spaces, and for good reason. Stein's Oregon's offenses have ranked in the top 20 each of the last three seasons. Stein is a regional fit for Oklahoma State, too. He's spent time at Texas, UTSA and also Austin-area high school Lake Travis in his career.