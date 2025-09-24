Just hours after Oklahoma State fired Mike Gundy, one of the program's most famous alumni already stumped for his choice. Former Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant publicly backed Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson -- his old quarterback in Stillwater.

Robinson, 38, has never worked in college coaching or led a program, but his NFL résumé is growing quickly. He spent five seasons on Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams before being promoted to run the Falcons' offense in 2024. His rise has made him a name to watch in professional circles. For Bryant, though, the appeal is simpler: he wants his alma mater to bring Robinson back to Stillwater.

The pair connected for highlight after highlight from 2007 until 2009, when Robinson's dual-threat skills helped Oklahoma State's offense break into the national conversation. Robinson finished his career with more than 10,000 total yards of offense; Bryant parlayed their chemistry into becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick and three-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys.

Gundy's firing from Oklahoma State came after a 3-9 finish in 2024 and a 1-2 start this fall capped by a loss to Tulsa last Friday night. The school's winningest coach left behind eight double-digit win seasons, a Big 12 title in 2011 and plenty of viral moments -- but the Cowboys have slipped in an era defined by transfers and NIL.

Hiring Robinson would be a sharp pivot: a young, NFL-minded play-caller without recruiting experience but with deep Oklahoma State ties. That combination could appeal to boosters eager to maintain tradition while modernizing the program's offense — which hasn't ranked inside the top 40 nationally since 2019.

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg did not lay out a timeline for the search, and other names are certain to surface. Texas State coach G.J. Kinne and Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein are among early options. But Bryant's megaphone ensures Robinson's name will stay in the conversation throughout the process.

"We've proven that we can win here," Weiberg said. "Again, that goes back to the success that we have had under coach Gundy. We've proven that we have a lot of support for this program. The ingredients are here, and I feel very, very confident about that. I know that I will be able to talk about that with any coaching candidates."

For now, the program's future is wide open -- and Bryant has made it clear who he wants leading it.