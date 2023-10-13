Who's Playing
No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks @ Oklahoma State Cowboys
Current Records: Kansas 5-1, Oklahoma State 3-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Kansas is 1-7 against Oklahoma State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.
Last Saturday, Kansas was fully in charge, breezing past UCF 51-22 at home. The victory was just what Kansas needed, as they suffered a tough 40-14 defeat in the matchup prior.
Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Devin Neal, who rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Neal's rushing score was no short dash either: it was a 75 yard sprint in the third quarter. Daniel Hishaw Jr. was another key contributor, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.1 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 29-21 on Friday.
Ollie Gordon was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Alex Hale loomed large in the final result, having booted in five field goals and two extra points.
Their wins bumped Kansas to 5-1 and Oklahoma State to 3-2.
Looking ahead, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.
Kansas took their win against Oklahoma State when the teams last played last November by a conclusive 37-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 58 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kansas.
- Nov 05, 2022 - Kansas 37 vs. Oklahoma State 16
- Oct 30, 2021 - Oklahoma State 55 vs. Kansas 3
- Oct 03, 2020 - Oklahoma State 47 vs. Kansas 7
- Nov 16, 2019 - Oklahoma State 31 vs. Kansas 13
- Sep 29, 2018 - Oklahoma State 48 vs. Kansas 28
- Nov 25, 2017 - Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas 17
- Oct 22, 2016 - Oklahoma State 44 vs. Kansas 20
- Oct 24, 2015 - Oklahoma State 58 vs. Kansas 10