Who's Playing

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: Kansas 5-1, Oklahoma State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Kansas is 1-7 against Oklahoma State since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, Kansas was fully in charge, breezing past UCF 51-22 at home. The victory was just what Kansas needed, as they suffered a tough 40-14 defeat in the matchup prior.

Kansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Devin Neal, who rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. Neal's rushing score was no short dash either: it was a 75 yard sprint in the third quarter. Daniel Hishaw Jr. was another key contributor, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 7.1 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 29-21 on Friday.

Ollie Gordon was the offensive standout of the game as he rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Alex Hale loomed large in the final result, having booted in five field goals and two extra points.

Their wins bumped Kansas to 5-1 and Oklahoma State to 3-2.

Looking ahead, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points.

Kansas took their win against Oklahoma State when the teams last played last November by a conclusive 37-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kansas since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kansas is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

Series History

Oklahoma State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Kansas.