Kansas State Wildcats @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Current Records: Kansas State 3-1, Oklahoma State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Oklahoma State will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Kansas State will be their toughest opponent yet.

Oklahoma State started off good but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Iowa State. They fell 34-27 to the Cyclones last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kansas State was able to grind out a solid win over UCF last Saturday, taking the game 44-31.

Ben Sinnott was the offensive standout of the contest as he picked up 64 receiving yards. Meanwhile, DJ Giddens set a new season high mark in rushing yards with 207. The team also got some help courtesy of Will Howard, who threw for 255 yards on 27 of 42 attempts.

Kansas State's victory bumped their season record to 3-1 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped theirs to 2-2.

Looking ahead, Kansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 3-1 against the spread).

Oklahoma State was pulverized by Kansas State 48-0 when the teams last played last October. Oklahoma State will need to keep their eye on Kansas State's Howard, who just threw for 255 yards on 27 of 42 attempts, and also rushed for 64 yards on only seven carries the last time he played. Will he have another big game against Oklahoma State, or will the team keep him contained? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Kansas State is a big 10.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Oklahoma State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Kansas State.