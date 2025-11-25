Oklahoma State is expected to hire North Texas coach Eric Morris as the man to replace for Mike Gundy in Stillwater, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Morris has gone 21-15 in his three seasons in Denton, with the Mean Green enjoying their best season in years in 2025, going 10-1 so far with a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff. Morris is expected to finish out the season with North Texas, including coaching the American title game and a potential College Football Playoff visit if the Mean Green finish as the top Group of Five team in the country, per multiple reports.

Oklahoma State is hoping Morris can lead a turnaround for one of the worst Power Four teams in the country this season. The Pokes are one of two Power Four teams that is without a win against FBS competition this year (along with Boston College) and are 1-10 going into their regular season finale.

Morris would replace school legend Mike Gundy, who was fired earlier this year. One of his primary tasks will be modernizing how Oklahoma State operates in the NIL space and transfer portal after the program lagged behind in both areas under Gundy.

Morris' track record with quarterbacks makes him an appealing hire for the Cowboys. He was Texas Tech's offensive coordinator during Patrick Mahomes' time in Lubbock, and he coached Cam Ward at Incarnate Word before bringing him to Washington State for the 2022 season.

This year, Morris has overseen another breakout star in Drew Mestemaker. The redshirt freshman leads all FBS quarterbacks with 3,469 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Oklahoma State fans will hope Mestemaker follows Morris from Denton to Stillwater and immediately upgrades the Cowboys' quarterback room.

Recent seasons have shown hiring a top Group of Five coach can spark a quick turnaround -- especially if that coach brings key players with him. Curt Cignetti's move from James Madison to Indiana is the clearest example, as several Dukes followed him to Bloomington. Given North Texas' success this season, particularly on offense, Oklahoma State could lean on a similar blueprint with Morris and allow him to hit the ground running with a core that already knows his system.