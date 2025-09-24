This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Carter Bahns here to wrap up an unusually hectic Tuesday in the sports world and set the stage for the second half of the week. We have a lot to get to -- from coach firings to injuries and from NFL power rankings to Ryder Cup picks -- so let's jump right in.

🤠 Five things to know Wednesday

🏀 Do not miss this: College basketball coaches predict this season's top teams

Getty Images

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander polled nearly 100 college basketball coaches in recent weeks for the annual Candid Coaches series, and the first question is a hard-hitter: Who is the best team in the sport? The results paint a clear picture. Two teams, Purdue and Houston, combined to receive half of the votes.

Purdue Boilermakers: 32%

32% Houston Cougars: 28%

28% Duke Blue Devils: 8%

8% St. John's Red Storm: 8%

8% UConn Huskies: 5%

5% Florida Gators: 5%

5% Others receiving multiple votes: Michigan, BYU, Kentucky, Louisville

Coaches were granted anonymity to allow them to deliver unfiltered opinions. Here's what one of them had to say about the Boilermakers, who hold a slight edge over Houston as the perceived top team in the land: "They are so consistent. With the amount of returning production they have, with their coach they have, it seems like it's impossible to bet against them, especially when talking about the regular season and which team will be most consistent throughout the course."

📈📉 Pete Prisco's NFL Week 4 Power Rankings

Getty Images

The Lions and Falcons are the biggest movers in this week's NFL Power Rankings, but Pete Prisco's most pertinent takeaway from the first three games is that the Buccaneers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They overcame a litany of key injuries to open the season at 3-0, indicating they have the kind of depth -- and MVP-caliber quarterback play -- it takes to win big. That's why Prisco slotted Tampa Bay at No. 3 behind only the Eagles and Bills.

Check out the rest of the top 10:

Philadelphia Eagles Buffalo Bills Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Washington Commanders San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams

As for those aforementioned risers and fallers, here's what Prisco has to say about the No. 6 Lions, up six spots, and the No. 27 Falcons, down 11 spots:

Lions: "They pushed the Ravens around Monday night to get back to their roots on offense of running the ball. The defense also came up big with seven sacks."

"They pushed the around Monday night to get back to their roots on offense of running the ball. The defense also came up big with seven sacks." Falcons: "Do they have a MIchael Penix Jr. problem? It's looked like it the past two weeks. The second-year quarterback has to pick it up."

🏆 Ryder Cup picks, predictions and rankings

Getty Images

The Ryder Cup is almost here, so it's time for our golf experts to make their picks. Robby Kalland and Patrick McDonald offered a range of prognostications including best bets, sleeper picks and full rankings of all 24 golfers set to compete at Bethpage Black.

Both Kalland and McDonald see the United States (-150) getting the job done on home soil.

McDonald: "Europe is the known quantity in this equation, and while the U.S. has many unknowns, that does not necessarily mean they are all negative. There will be some surprise performances -- good and bad -- and enough good from a blend of rookies and stalwarts such as Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele to put the red, white and blue over the top."

If the Americans do, in fact, take the cup back from the Europeans, it might take an under-the-radar performance. The stars will be out in full force, no doubt, but all 12 golfers on each side factor into the equation. Kalland has his eyes on Ben Griffin and Cameron Young on the United States side and Matt Fitzpatrick and Sepp Straka on the Europe roster as potential difference makers.

As for the aforementioned household names, how do they stack up against each other? Below are the top five, according to our experts. See the full 1-24 rankings here.

Scottie Scheffler, United States Rory McIlroy, Europe Jon Rahm, Europe Tommy Fleetwood, Europe Bryson DeChambeau, United States

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Nationals at Braves, 12:15 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ Brewers at Padres, 4:10 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ No. 18 North Carolina at No. 6 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. on ACC Network

⚾ Rays at Orioles, 6:35 p.m. on FS1

🏐 No. 21 Missouri at No. 13 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏐 No. 5 Pittsburgh at No. 11 SMU, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

⚾ Mets at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Kings at Ducks, 10 p.m. on ESPN+

⚾ Dodgers at Diamondbacks or Cardinals at Giants, 10:30 p.m. on MLB Network