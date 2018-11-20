Oklahoma State, Oregon agree to future home-and-home series in 2025 and 2026

Oklahoma State and Oregon announced Tuesday a future home-and-home series to take place at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on Sept. 6, 2025 and Stillwater on Sept. 12, 2026. The Ducks already have Boise State on their schedules during both seasons, while Oklahoma State does not have any out-of-conference opponents scheduled for either 2025 or 2026.

The two programs have met only one time, a 42-31 Oregon win in the 2008 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. In that game, Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 258 yards, rushed for 106 yards and accounted for four touchdowns (three rushing, one passing). Cowboys quarterback Zac Robinson threw for 329 yards in the loss. The Ducks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from the Cowboys to secure the win. There were 18 players in the 2008 Holiday Bowl who went on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Oklahoma State will visit TCU Saturday night to close out the 2018 regular season. Oregon will travel to Oregon State to play in the rivalry known as the "Civil War."