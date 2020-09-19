No. 11 Oklahoma State is off to a rocky start in its season opener against Tulsa. Star quarterback Spencer Sanders exited the game in the first half with what is being called a "lower extremity injury," and is doubtful to return to the game.

Sanders sustained the injury in the first quarter against the Golden Hurricane following a botched exchange with running back Chuba Hubbard led to a fumble. Sanders limped off the field and immediately went to the locker room. His status was updated in the middle of the second quarter with Oklahoma State holding on to a surprising 3-0 lead.

It's not clear how serious Sanders' injury is, but he took a big shot on a scramble early in the first quarter and didn't look 100% afterwards. He is also coming off of freshman season that was shortened due to a thumb injury.

In the meantime, Oklahoma State has turned to backup Ethan Bullock, though he's been ineffective so far. In his defense, though, Oklahoma State has struggled to block Tulsa's defensive front and there has been no threat of the downfield passing game. It's possible freshman Shane Illingworth sees some time today as well.

Without Sanders, though, the Cowboys will need to rely even more on Hubbard and its defense.