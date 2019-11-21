Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders out for season following thumb surgery
Sanders suffered the injury against Kansas in Week 12
While it needs a bit of help, No. 21 Oklahoma State is still alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game this season. If it is to get there, it'll have to do so without its starting quarterback. Spencer Sanders underwent surgery on his thumb this week, and it will cost him the rest of the season.
Sanders suffered the injury during Oklahoma State's 31-13 win over Kansas last week. He was removed from the game in the third quarter with Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy saying he'd been removed for precautionary reasons.
Sanders was having a solid freshman season in the Cowboys offense. In his 10 games, he threw for 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Sanders was also a threat with his legs, as he's currently second on the team in rushing yards behind Chuba Hubbard with 625 yards.
The job will likely belong to Dru Brown going forward. Brown, a senior, replaced Sanders against Kansas last week. He's appeared in four games this season and has completed 13-of-18 passes for 223 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Of course, while Brown doesn't have much experience with the Cowboys, he has plenty of starting experience. He started 22 games with Hawaii before transferring to Stillwater, completing 62 percent of his passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns with 15 interceptions.
Oklahoma State will hit the road to take on West Virginia this weekend, and finish the regular season at home against No. 9 Oklahoma. If Oklahoma State can win both of those games, and Oklahoma also loses to TCU, or Baylor loses its final two games against Texas and Kansas, the Cowboys will earn a shot to play for a Big 12 title.
