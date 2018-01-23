Oklahoma State reportedly signs 27-year-old Australian rules football player

Australian rules football players have been flocking to college football lately, and the latest import will play his college football with coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State.

Tom Hutton, a 27-year-old player for Yallourn/Yallourn North in the Mid Gippsland Football League, has accepted a scholarship with the Cowboys, according to the Latrobe Valley Express.

"I was told about [American football] a few years ago so I thought 'I'll probably be too old for it now,' thinking that it was like Aussie rules and that if you were over 21 then you had no chance," he said, according to the report.

He had 27 goals in 2017 and 40 goals in 2015 for Yallourn/Yallourn North, according to SportsTG.com.

Hutton first picked up a football a month ago, according to the report, but went through the Prokick Australia program to help land scholarship offers from college in the United States. The program has become synonymous with some of the nation's best punters.

Utah punter Mitch Wishnowski, former Ute punter Tom Hackett and former Memphis punter Tom Hornsey -- all of whom won the Ray Guy Award given to the nation's top punter -- are listed on the roster of former Prokick players. Auburn recently signed 25-year-old former pro Aussie Rules player Arryn Siposs in the class of 2018.

Will Hutton follow in some of their footsteps? We'll see. But the infusion of Australian rules football players to the college kicking landscape has been wildly successful in recent years.