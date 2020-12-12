One of the worst-kept secrets over the past few weeks is now official. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy confirmed on a pre-game radio show that running back Chuba Hubbard will not play in Saturday's game against Baylor, and will instead focus on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Hubbard, who has been battling injuries this season, has not played since the Nov. 21 loss to Oklahoma, missing the past two games against Texas Tech and TCU.

Hubbard's decision to return to Oklahoma State in 2020 was met with some surprise, and it was a rocky year from the get-go. In June, he expressed outrage at Gundy after the coach was seen on social media wearing a One America News Network (OANN) -- a far right-wing cable channel -- shirt on a fishing trip. At the time Gundy was seen wearing the shirt, the nation was in a period of civil unrest over the murder of George Floyd.

"I will not stand for this," Hubbard tweeted on his account. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE."

Publicly, Gundy and Hubbard quickly reconciled with Hubbard apologizing for taking to social media instead of confronting his coach.

Hubbard also didn't match his productivity from a year ago. He was the FBS' leading rusher in 2019 as a redshirt sophomore and could have gone pro. Instead, he rejoined an exciting offense featuring wide receiver Tylan Wallace and quarterback Spencer Sanders. That made the Cowboys a trendy offseason pick for the Big 12 Championship Game and perhaps a College Football Playoff contender. None of those things came to fruition, however, and Hubbard's production took a hit. He finishes the year with 625 yards rushing and five touchdowns.