Oklahoma State star WR Tylan Wallace to bypass NFL Draft, return for senior season with Cowboys
This was quite the announcement to start the new year for Pokes fans
Happy New Year to Oklahoma State, as it received good news on the first day of 2020. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace announced that he will not be entering the 2020 NFL Draft, but will instead return for his senior season in Stillwater.
"We are building something special in Stillwater, and I'm not ready to leave because this is where I belong," said Wallace in a statement. "God has a plan for my life, and I believe he places every roadblock for me to overcome. I want to give back to my family, my teammates, and the entire OSU community because I am beyond thankful. I'm after a Big 12 Championship in 2020 and believe we have the team to do it.
"With that being said, I will be returning to Oklahoma State for my senior season. Let's ride."
Wallace finished the season as Oklahoma State's leading receiver despite missing the final five games of the season due to a torn ACL. He caught 53 passes for 903 yards and eight touchdowns prior to the injury. His 112.9 yards per game would have been the most in the Big 12 had he played enough games to qualify.
Wallace's return means that Oklahoma State could continue to have one of the most dangerous trios not only in the Big 12 but the entire country next season. Spencer Sanders had a strong freshman season at quarterback and running back Chuba Hubbard finished his redshirt sophomore campaign with 2,094 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns. If all three are back for another go-round in the Big 12 in 2020 it will be a happy new year, indeed.
