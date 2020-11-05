Oklahoma State announced on Thursday that it will memorialize the late booster T. Boone Pickens, who donated close to $600 million over the years to the university between athletics and academics, by unveiling a statue of him at a ceremony prior to the Cowboys' Nov. 28 game against Texas Tech. Pickens died last fall at age 91.

The statue is 9-foot-tall and was sculpted out of bronze by a local artist in Enid, Oklahoma. It will be located west of the stadium, which is named in his honor.

"We could never thank him enough for all that he did for our university," athletic director Mike Holder said. "He gave us everything he had and all that he asked in return was that we play by the rules and dream big."

Pickens' roughly $600 million in donations over the years to his alma mater, with the help of Mike Gundy and Holder, helped lift Oklahoma State's football program to a new level over the last two decades. It started with a $70 million donation in 2003 that went in part towards stadium renovations, then continued with a whopping $165 million gift in 2006 that set the record for the single largest gift given to an NCAA athletic program. The record still stands today.

Over the years, he further contributed to academics at OSU, including a $100 million donation in 2008 to endow faculty chairs and professorships. He also donated another $63 million that year for more stadium renovations, which added roughly 20,000 seats to the stadium that by then bore his name.

A billionaire who made his riches in the oil industry, Pickens graduated from Oklahoma A&M, which later became Oklahoma State University, in 1951. He will become just the third person on Oklahoma State's campus to be memorialized with a statue, joining former school president Henry Bennett and OSU's first African-American student, Nancy Randolph Davis.

"He was just an old country boy from Holdenville, Oklahoma, but he could think his way around any Noble Prize winner," OSU president Burns Hargis said in a release. "Boone was a legend, a change agent, a life force that rarely comes along."